What We Offer

We offer virtual prepaid Visa and Mastercard bank cards that allow you to pay for goods and services anonymously online. We work worldwide so you can purchase virtual prepaid cards from anywhere in the world and use them to pay online on any websites that accept Mastercard or Visa prepaid cards.

Please note that the unique genuine Ezzocard service is only available at ezzocard.com. All other websites using the similar name but with different domain names are to be considered as fake and totally unsafe.