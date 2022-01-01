Visa and Mastercard
We offer virtual prepaid Visa and Mastercard bank cards that allow you to pay for goods and services anonymously online. We work worldwide so you can purchase virtual prepaid cards from anywhere in the world and use them to pay online on any websites that accept Mastercard or Visa prepaid cards.
Please note that the unique genuine Ezzocard service is only available at ezzocard.com. All other websites using the similar name but with different domain names are to be considered as fake and totally unsafe.
WE PROVIDE DIFFERENT TYPES OF CARDS, DEPENDING ON THEIR FEATURES:
Black Card – virtual prepaid Visa, USD:
- Brand – Visa,
- Currency – USD,
- No registration required,
- Worldwide billing address verification supported,
- Pay worldwide in any currency,
- Term of validity – 6 months from the date of issue,
- Period of use – 4-6 months *,
- No monthly fee,
- Denominations from 5 to 1000 USD are available.
Purple Card – virtual prepaid Visa, USD:
- Brand – Visa,
- Currency – USD,
- No registration required,
- Worldwide billing address verification supported,
- Pay worldwide in any currency,
- Term of validity – 12 months from the date of issue,
- Period of use – 10-12 months *,
- No monthly fee,
- Denominations from 5 to 5000 USD are available.
Brown Card – virtual prepaid Mastercard or Visa, CAD:
- Brand – Mastercard or Visa,
- Currency – CAD (Canadian Dollars),
- Registration to any billing address in Canada,
- Use it to pay in any currency,
- Term of validity – 3 years from the date of issue,
- Period of use – 32-36 months *,
- Monthly fee – $3 per month (starts 12 month after the date of issue),
- Single transaction limit of $70 CAD and card lifetime maximum spend of $225 CAD for purchases in EEA,
- Denominations from 25 to 250 CAD are available.
Red Card – virtual prepaid Mastercard, USD:
- Brand – Mastercard,
- Currency – USD,
- No registration required,
- Worldwide billing address verification supported,
- Pay worldwide in any currency,
- Term of validity – 6 months from the date of issue,
- Period of use – 4-6 months *,
- No monthly fee,
- Denominations from 10 to 1000 USD are available.
Orange Card – virtual prepaid Visa, USD:
- Brand – Visa,
- Currency – USD,
- Registration to any billing address in USA,
- Use it to pay in USD only,
- May not be used at any merchant outside the U.S.,
- Term of validity – 5-8 years from the date of issue,
- No monthly fee,
- Denominations from 25 to 200 USD are available.
Walmart Card – virtual prepaid Visa, USD:
- Brand – Visa,
- Currency – USD,
- Registration to any billing address in USA,
- Use it to pay in USD only,
- May not be used at any merchant outside the U.S.,
- Term of validity – 7-8 years from the date of issue,
- No monthly fee,
- Denominations from 25 to 500 USD are available.
* The variability of the card period of use is due to the time lapse between the validity period beginning (date of issue) and the moment of the card's actual sale to the buyer (beginning of use).
All virtual prepaid cards support AVS (Address Verification Service) and can be registered under any name and address in USA or Canada. No verification is needed during Ezzocard card registration, neither ID nor any other documents are required. Card registration is made on our website. You can always check your current card balance or get your card statement anytime. All purchased cards can be used to shop online, pay for services all over the world as well as to verify personal PayPal or other online accounts: iOffer, MoneyBookers US, Google Adwords, AlertPay, etc.
Virtual Prepaid Credit Cards
Your cards will be delivered automatically after a successful payment.
What will you get after the payment?
Once you have paid and your payment has been confirmed, your card number, its expiration date and CVV2 will be provided to you within a few minutes. Feel free to visit our FAQs page if you have any questions. In the event a problem with receiving your card occurs, we will make every effort to solve it as soon as possible.
We strive to satisfy your needs and provide the best service to our clients.
Key Benefits of Our Financial Products
- Card Anonymity - virtual bank cards can be registered in any name and to any real address, which allows you to make purchases without revealing your personal information.
- Purchasing Process Secrecy – when making a purchase, you are not required to provide your personal data (ID, address, etc.) and you can use anonymous payment methods such as cryptocurrencies.
- Instant 24/7 Delivery – an automated issuing service is fully available 24/7 to provide your cards right after payment.
- Worldwide Access – our clients can buy a virtual card globally, in every country, and may use it in almost any place where prepaid Visa and Mastercard are accepted.
- Online Support – we ensure comprehensive online support service to our customers.
- Possibility of Refund – there is a possibility of 95% refund of a card face value within 1 month if you have not used your card and decided that you don't need it.
- Great Selection – we offer a wide range of card face value: from 5 to 1000 USD
- Discounts for Regular Customers.
How to Buy
Purchase our cards easily and quickly following the instructions in the How to Pay section on our website. We accept USD (Perfect Money) and cryptocurrencies (see above).
For further information please visit our FAQ section. If you need to learn more about the use of virtual Ezzocard cards and payment options, we invite you to read articles in the About VCC section.
If you have any questions or need help, feel free to contact our Support Team. Please, do not forget to report your e-mail address so we could respond if we are offline.
Our virtual prepaid cards are your real advantage in worldwide shopping!